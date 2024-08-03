PRESIDENCY FAILS TO CLARIFY GOVERNMENT INTENTIONS TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION
The debate is simple and it is clear. It is about amending the Constitution and the method of amendment process. The debate is not about upholding the Constitution and neither is it about manipulating it. These are new concepts that have just been introduced by the presidency in this communique now.
But listen to what the presidency is saying;
“We have noted the emotive debate and distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition to the effect that the Government wants to embark on a secret Constitutional review process specifically to extend the presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years.”
“For the avoidance of doubt, President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Reputation Constitution. Accordingly, President Hichilema remains resolute to defend the Constitution and has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.”
“The Head of State, therefore, would like to assure the Zambian people that he will continue to uphold and defend the constitution.”￼
The presidency claims that it has noted an emotive and distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition. This might imply that there is a correct narrative which is known by the Government. And the question could be; what is the correct narrative regarding this matter of constitutional amendment? This is what I expected to follow under that observation.
However, what followed was the reminder that President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. And that the President has no interest in manipulating the Constitution for his personal benefit.
I have a problem with this reaction from the presidency because it does not address the issue at hand. No one is talking about upholding and defending the Constitution. People are talking about amending the constitution to extend the presidential term to seven years through an amendment process which adopts a lesser consultative threshold; which process in this presidential communique has been labeled secret.
To achieve clarity, let me ask straightforward questions-
(1) is Government intending to amend the Constitution to among other things; extend the presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years?
(2) if the answer to the above question is YES, is Government intending to use a consultative threshold with citizens which is lower than what has been achieved in the past constitional review processes?
These are the questions which are likely going to answer questions on the minds of many citizens in this regard.
Of course I take note of the assurances from the presidency not to manipulate the Constitution for the personal benefit of the president. I think the manipulation here is about the amendment process and not the manipulation of the existing Constitution. This is what the president must guard against by ensuring the right level of consultation with citizens in order to achieve nationwide consensus.
The assurances of upholding and defending the constitution brings rise to other pertinent issues, but that is a conversation for another day. For now let us deal with what is on peoples minds.
Happy Sabbath
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.￼
MK03.08.2024
An article without a by-line is like an accusation without a prosecutor
“…..and has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.”
Perhaps the writer should explain his interpretation of the above.
HH has never told lies but it would be nice to have him a little longer because his deeds are very sober and the man is very sober himself.
This country needs level headed leaders and not a gang of Drunk thugs.
If the President asked us the people to extend his term to 7 years we will gladly do so for him only. Note the constitution can be amended to a particular situation such as war. However, in this situation he says he will not manipulate the constitution to his benefit. Let it be so and no debate about it please.
But these crooks are a let down to this country of ours called Zambia. So to them if the president says he was sown in as President of the Republic of Zambia to uphold the Constitution of Zambia to them upholding the constitution of the Republic of Zambia in this context does not explain anything especially in the context of the discussion on what they are melesuosly trying by all evil means putting forward?
Additionally, if at all government intends to amend the constitution, is President Hakainde Hichilema the only one who sits alone and make changes or amendments approves it and passes it for effective use? ( the Zambian Constitution) without going through the hands and minds of any other people or Zambians’? or Parliament? Is Parliament and the opposition not involved including many other stakeholders? And these stakeholders being the Zambian people of course through their representatives and indeed other individual citizens, civil society organisations, the Church, traditional leaders, opposition partly leaders or members and the law association of Zambia among other citizens and stakeholders. So why the rush to single out one individual in the name of the Republican President, President HH and conclude to say, he is the one who is secretly spearheading or amending the Constitution to remove the 50+1 from the Constitution and also put 7 years term of office and remove the current term of 5 years which is in our Zambian Constitution? Surely is this the way these PF MPs manage issues? Oooh no! We were gongadi in the past 7 years – we were really off the way in the past 7 years the period from 2015 through to 2021 ended 11th August 2021. From the look of things and what I am seeing, it was really a disaster.
May be these likes of Kapyanga, the one who calls other citizens who did not belong to PF and in Lungus bedroom cockroaches, the Mutototo Kafwaya, the teeth air mouth opener, the likes of Mundubile, the fool and crooked for nothing pompous Kapyongoz, the disturbed Munir Zulu, the Nakachinda and Emmanuel Mwamba to mention but a few, what they need to do or can do through their planted agents of evil in the current government can do is to bring out the secrete proposed document that they are talking of, about the changes especially the 5 years to 7 years of presidential amendments or changes by PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema as they always do with ill intentions, always like piling alot of mud on an innocent hard working individual in the name of the PRESIDENT.
Otherwise these crooked bunch of evil beings are a let down, let alone this melesuosly propaganda be shared in their dark continent where they belong and operate from.
After realising that people are now educated, Jesus (or the white people) reduced the commandments from 10 to 2 because he now knew that when you love your neighbour, you can’t steal from him, you can’t commit adultery, you can’t kill, etc.
The presidency gave an answer to all questions that may raise but people still want answers in the 10 commandment format, eishi, what a -,,,
I thought kafwaya was intelligent,but now I better.the guy is dull as he can not read or interpret what the statement said from the president that he was voted to uphold the republican constitution.
He still wants to ask questions again.this is surprising sure ba kafwaya.repeat sir and do the right thing & don’t let politics cloud your judgement.