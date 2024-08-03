PRESIDENCY FAILS TO CLARIFY GOVERNMENT INTENTIONS TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION



The debate is simple and it is clear. It is about amending the Constitution and the method of amendment process. The debate is not about upholding the Constitution and neither is it about manipulating it. These are new concepts that have just been introduced by the presidency in this communique now.



But listen to what the presidency is saying;



“We have noted the emotive debate and distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition to the effect that the Government wants to embark on a secret Constitutional review process specifically to extend the presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years.”



“For the avoidance of doubt, President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Reputation Constitution. Accordingly, President Hichilema remains resolute to defend the Constitution and has no interest in manipulating it for his personal benefit.”



“The Head of State, therefore, would like to assure the Zambian people that he will continue to uphold and defend the constitution.”￼



The presidency claims that it has noted an emotive and distorted narrative being peddled by the opposition. This might imply that there is a correct narrative which is known by the Government. And the question could be; what is the correct narrative regarding this matter of constitutional amendment? This is what I expected to follow under that observation.



However, what followed was the reminder that President Hakainde Hichilema swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. And that the President has no interest in manipulating the Constitution for his personal benefit.



I have a problem with this reaction from the presidency because it does not address the issue at hand. No one is talking about upholding and defending the Constitution. People are talking about amending the constitution to extend the presidential term to seven years through an amendment process which adopts a lesser consultative threshold; which process in this presidential communique has been labeled secret.



To achieve clarity, let me ask straightforward questions-



(1) is Government intending to amend the Constitution to among other things; extend the presidential term limit from five (5) to seven (7) years?



(2) if the answer to the above question is YES, is Government intending to use a consultative threshold with citizens which is lower than what has been achieved in the past constitional review processes?



These are the questions which are likely going to answer questions on the minds of many citizens in this regard.



Of course I take note of the assurances from the presidency not to manipulate the Constitution for the personal benefit of the president. I think the manipulation here is about the amendment process and not the manipulation of the existing Constitution. This is what the president must guard against by ensuring the right level of consultation with citizens in order to achieve nationwide consensus.



The assurances of upholding and defending the constitution brings rise to other pertinent issues, but that is a conversation for another day. For now let us deal with what is on peoples minds.



MK03.08.2024