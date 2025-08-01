PRESIDENT BOKO ARRIVES IN ZAMBIA



PRESIDENT of the Republic of Botswana, Duma Boko has arrived in Zambia for a two day State Visit, at the invitation of his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.





President Boko who was received by President Hichilema, was accorded a 21 gun salute.



ZANIS reports that President Hichilema and President Boko are scheduled to jointly preside over the inaugural session of the Zambia-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) at State House later today.





The BNC will replace the existing Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) and serve as the highest structured platform for bilateral engagement between the two countries.





The inaugural BNC session will provide an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress of existing agreements, assess implementation of past decisions, and outline new areas of collaboration.





After his engagement at State House, the Botswana Head of State is expected to visit the United Capital Fertiliser Zambia in Lusaka West, after which a State Banquet will be hosted in his honour, at Lusaka’s Intercontinental Hotel.





On Saturday, August 2nd, 2025, President Boko will grace the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka, being held under the theme “Adapting to Climate Change.”





According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the visit signifies a major step in deepening bilateral ties and cooperation.





The visit will offer a platform to reinforce the strong ties between the two countries, while exploring new areas of cooperation in key targeted sectors.





President Boko is expected to depart Lusaka immediately after his engagements on Saturday, August 2, 2025.



Zanis