 President Cyril Ramaphosa Begins Official State Visit to Brazil Following Invitation From President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva





His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa is undertaking an official state visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil from 9–10 March 2026, following an invitation from His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.





The visit forms part of South Africa’s ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic, economic and political relations with Brazil, one of the country’s key strategic partners within the BRICS alliance and the Global South.





During the visit, President Ramaphosa is expected to hold high-level bilateral talks with President Lula and other senior Brazilian officials. Discussions are likely to focus on expanding cooperation in several important areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, energy, science and technology, and industrial development.





South Africa and Brazil have long maintained strong diplomatic ties, with both nations playing influential roles in international platforms such as BRICS, the G20, and multilateral development initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and cooperation among developing countries.





The state visit is also expected to explore ways to increase trade between the two nations, encourage business partnerships, and strengthen collaboration on global issues such as climate change, food security, and economic reform within international institutions.





Officials say the engagement between the two leaders reflects a shared commitment to deepening South–South cooperation and advancing the interests of emerging economies on the global stage.





President Ramaphosa’s visit comes at a time when both South Africa and Brazil are seeking to expand strategic partnerships and reinforce their roles as influential voices within the developing world.