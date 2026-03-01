PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa CALLS FOR MIDDLE EAST DIALOGUE — WARNS GLOBAL POWERS AND ISSUES STRONG MESSAGE TO Donald Trump OVER INTERNATIONAL LAW VIOLATIONS





The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa has released a firm and carefully worded statement expressing deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East — with President Cyril Ramaphosa not only calling for restraint, but also delivering a pointed warning to global powers, including President Donald Trump of the United States.





In the statement, South Africa cautioned that the growing hostilities pose a direct threat to regional and international peace and security, with potentially devastating humanitarian, diplomatic and economic consequences.





⚖️ A Clear Line on International Law



Ramaphosa emphasized that all parties must act strictly within the framework of international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.





Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, the President underscored that:



• Self-defence applies only in response to an actual armed attack.

• Anticipatory or pre-emptive self-defence is not permitted under international law.

• Military action cannot be justified on assumptions or perceived future threats.





The message was unmistakable — powerful nations must not act outside internationally agreed rules.





🕊️ “There Is No Military Solution”



Drawing from South Africa’s own painful but transformative history, Ramaphosa stressed that armed confrontation cannot resolve fundamentally political disputes.





He reminded the world that:



• Military escalation does not create sustainable peace.

• Violence deepens instability instead of solving grievances.

• Only inclusive dialogue, negotiation and justice can secure long-term stability.





“As a nation that emerged from conflict through dialogue and reconciliation, South Africa remains steadfast in its belief that peace is not only possible, but imperative,” the statement read.

🌍 Pretoria’s Diplomatic Signal to Washington and the World





By reaffirming strict adherence to international law and rejecting anticipatory military action, Ramaphosa’s statement is widely viewed as a diplomatic signal to major global actors — particularly the United States — that unilateral escalation risks undermining global stability.





South Africa is urging the international community, multilateral institutions and regional partners to intensify mediation efforts and create space for meaningful negotiations before the situation spirals further.





At a moment of rising global uncertainty, Pretoria’s stance is clear:



Restraint over retaliation. Law over force. Dialogue over destruction.





The message from South Africa’s highest office is not just a call for peace — it is a warning that the world cannot afford another prolonged and destabilising conflict.