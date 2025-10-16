President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel with immediate effect after Parliament’ JSCI received a complaint about his conduct

Breaking: Another Day, Another Suspension! Spy Watchdog Gets Watched Right Back

President Ramaphosa has pulled the trigger and suspended the Inspector-General of Intelligence, a Mr. Imtiaz Fazel. Yes, the person whose entire job is to keep an eye on the spies just got officially benched. You literally cannot make this stuff up.





Apparently, Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI)—which sounds exactly like the kind of committee that meets in a dimly lit, windowless room—received a “complaint” about Fazel’s “conduct.” And because our country’s internal affairs run on procedural quicksand, they’re launching an investigation. The President is just following the rules, you see. Section 7(5) of the Spy Act says if the watchdog is being investigated, the President can hit the pause button. So, click. He’s suspended, effective immediately.





Honestly, the only takeaway for a regular person is this: the guy who was supposed to be the ultimate clean-up crew in the murky world of intelligence is now under the microscope himself. It’s the most perfectly South African plot twist possible.

The people checking the spooks need to be checked themselves. It’s like a spy-ception of disappointment. Who is left to watch the watchers when the watcher is busy being watched? It’s all just another perfectly timed distraction from, well, everything else. Sleep well knowing our intelligence oversight is currently in a state of indefinite ‘maybe’!