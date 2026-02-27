PRESIDENT DOUMBOUYA CANCELS 51 MINING PERMITS: “PROCESS HERE OR LEAVE”🇬🇳





President Mamady Doumbouya has canceled 51 mining permits for gold, bauxite, diamonds, graphite, and iron ore—and he’s not playing games.





THE REAL DEAL:



Guinea isn’t kicking out foreign companies. Instead, Doumbouya is demanding they ACTUALLY DEVELOP the resources, not just hold permits and do nothing.





The message is clear: Build refineries HERE. Process minerals HERE. Create jobs HERE. Or lose your license.





Companies now have until MAY to submit proposals for local alumina refineries and processing plants. No more shipping raw materials abroad while Guinea gets crumbs.





THE WAKE-UP CALL:



Most of the 51 canceled permits belonged to dormant projects and “inconsequential players” who were sitting on permits without developing them.





Active companies that comply—like China’s State Power Investment Corp, already building a processing plant—get to stay and work.





THIS IS LEADERSHIP:



Doumbouya isn’t anti-foreign investment. He’s anti-exploitation.



New rules: Start exploration within 6 months or face fines. Begin industrial development within 12 months or lose your license.





Africa has 30% of the world’s mineral reserves but remains poor because we export raw materials and import finished products.





Guinea is saying: NOT ANYMORE.



This is how you protect national resources while still doing business. This is how African leaders SHOULD operate.





African hype media