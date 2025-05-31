PRESIDENT DUDA HAILS STRONG ZAMBIA-POLAND RELATIONS, CALLS FOR ENHANCED COOPERATION



Warsaw, Poland – President of the Republic of Poland His Excellency Mr. Andrzej Duda, has reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Zambia and Poland, expressing his government’s strong desire to expand cooperation in key development sectors including Education, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Energy.





President Duda made these remarks at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, following a formal ceremony in which Her Excellency Mrs. Winnie Chibesakunda presented her Letters of Credence, officially accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zambia to the Republic of Poland on a non-resident basis.





During their private discussion, President Duda underscored Poland’s commitment to fostering deeper partnerships with Zambia, highlighting the potential for collaboration in areas that can significantly contribute to national development and mutual prosperity.





Ambassador Chibesakunda conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, and the Zambian people. She expressed appreciation for Poland’s support during the evacuation of Zambian students from Ukraine and emphasized Zambia’s readiness to attract investment and forge strategic partnerships.





The Ambassador noted the adverse effects of the recent 2023/2024 drought on Zambia’s agriculture sector and shared government efforts to mitigate the impact through climate-resilient initiatives. She called for Polish investment in mechanized agriculture, irrigation, water harvesting, and alternative energy to help reduce dependence on hydroelectric power.





Additionally, Ambassador Chibesakunda lauded the longstanding humanitarian contributions of Polish missionaries and nuns in Zambia, citing the Kasisi Orphanage as a testament to Poland’s compassion and solidarity with vulnerable communities.





President Duda welcomed the Ambassador’s statements and assured her of Poland’s continued support during her mission. He reiterated his country’s interest in working closely with Zambia to expand areas of cooperation for shared development.





This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary-Press, Lubinda Kashewe at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Germany and obtained by UPND Media Team.



© UPND Media Team