PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: A BEACON OF NATIONAL PEACE & UNITY – LEVY NGOMA



President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has commended the President for his continued efforts in uniting the country through traditional leadership.





Speaking at Laweni when government officials paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni this afternoon, Mr. Ngoma stated that since assuming power in 2021, President Hichilema has demonstrated his commitment to national unity through love, peace, and oneness.





He emphasized that the President firmly believes development can only be achieved when people embrace love, peace, and unity as the foundation of progress.





“We should not look at our brothers through a political or tribal lens but view each other as one family of Zambian people.”



Mr. Ngoma highlighted that the values of the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony reflect the spirit of unity in diversity and contribute to national development through hard work.





According to Mr. Ngoma, President Hichilema remains pleased with the growing significance of traditional ceremonies in preserving Zambia’s rich cultural heritage.





He further stressed that traditional ceremonies play a crucial role in passing down customs, values, and histories from one generation to another.



“President Hichilema has continued to foster unity and social cohesion by bringing together people from different communities to celebrate shared traditions.”





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) President Robert Chabinga echoed Mr. Ngoma’s sentiments, stating that traditional ceremonies serve as a platform for dialogue between traditional leaders and government officials.





Mr. Chabinga, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, commended Paramount Chief Mpezeni for successfully hosting the 2025 Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony.



He noted that Nc’wala remains one of Zambia’s most significant traditional ceremonies, as it gathers people from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of unity.





“We need to be united through traditional ceremonies as emphasized by President Hichilema.”





Mr. Chabinga urged opposition political parties to refrain from politicizing traditional ceremonies and instead recognize their role in promoting peace and national harmony.



