PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ADDRESSES THE 11TH QUADRENNIAL CONFERENCE OF THE CIVIL SERVANTS AND ALLIED WORKERS UNION OF ZAMBIA



What an honour it was to address the 11th Quadrennial Conference of the Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia, held today in Livingstone on the remarkable occasion of its Golden Jubilee.





Congratulations to the Union on this milestone, 50 years of resilience, unity, and purposeful leadership. This achievement reflects their unwavering commitment to advancing workers’ welfare and strengthening our nation.





Today’s gathering captured the true spirit of public service, the men, women, and youth who keep our institutions running and our communities thriving, always striving to improve the lives of our people.





The New Dawn Administration views the public service as a cornerstone of governance and effective delivery. That is why, upon assuming office, we created over 73,000 jobs across education, health, local government, and other key sectors to enhance service to the public.





Looking ahead, it is imperative that the civil servants’ labour union continues partnering with government to promote efficiency, professionalism, and ethical conduct. By embracing digital transformation and investing in e-platforms, we can streamline services, reduce bureaucracy, and fight corruption, strengthening public trust in our institutions.





The government recognizes trade unions as indispensable partners in protecting workers’ rights, fostering skills development, driving productivity, and encouraging innovation.





Let us remain united in building an efficient, ethical, and prosperous Zambia, where public service reflects the aspirations and dignity of our people.





Viva CSAWUZ Viva!



Viva all workers of Zambia Viva!



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.