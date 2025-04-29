PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA COMMENDED FOR PROGRESS IN THE MINING SECTOR



28th April 2026



The Zambian economy remains heavily reliant on the mining sector, which contributes approximately 80% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is, therefore, imperative to acknowledge and commend President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for their commitment to revitalising this crucial sector as part of the government’s broader strategy to stimulate employment creation and expand business opportunities for Zambians.



Significant strides have been made in unlocking key national mining assets such as Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Mopani Copper Mines, and Kansenseli Gold Mine, a development that is already boosting Zambia’s economic growth trajectory.



I wish to sincerely commend Vedanta Resources for the commendable progress recorded at KCM. The mine is now operating more effectively and efficiently. Notable achievements include a 20% salary increment for employees, improvements in working conditions, the creation of new jobs, and expanded business opportunities for local enterprises. Furthermore, Vedanta is honoring its $20 million corporate social responsibility (CSR) pledge by investing in health services, sports development, and community driven initiatives.



Similarly, Mopani Copper Mines is registering encouraging progress. Employees have benefitted from a 15% salary increase, timely payments are being made to suppliers and contractors, and new employment and business opportunities are being generated for Zambians.



These developments are critical to enhancing our country’s economic resilience and improving the living standards of our people. It is, therefore, essential that we continue to support the government’s efforts to revitalise and develop the mining sector, a critical component of Zambia’s future growth.



WESLEY MIYANDA

Governance and Human Rights Expert