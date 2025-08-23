PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES PROFF. BEYANI





President Hichilema writes…



Fellow Citizens,



On behalf of the people of Zambia, and in my personal capacity, we extend heartfelt congratulations to Professor Chaloka Beyani on his appointment as Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.



We are confident that Professor Beyani—an esteemed legal expert succeeding Madam Warimu Nderitu of Kenya—is more than qualified for this important role. As a nation, we take immense pride in his achievements, and it is truly inspiring to witness a Zambian representing our country with distinction on the global stage.





We offer our best wishes to Professor Beyani as he embarks on this vital journey.



Wishing you all a blessed Sabbath.





Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.