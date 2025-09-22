PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: FOUR YEARS OF HARD WORK, RESULTS, AND UNMATCHED LEADERSHIP





Leadership is about results, not noise. In the last four years, President Hakainde Hichilema has proven that progress is achieved through consistency, vision, and sacrifice. While the opposition continues to criticize without providing credible solutions, the New Dawn government has rolled up its sleeves and delivered results that ordinary Zambians can see, feel, and touch.





From stabilizing the economy to investing in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, and democratic freedoms, President Hichilema is leaving no stone unturned in transforming Zambia into a modern, resilient, and prosperous nation.





Peace and Regional Stability



The first and most important achievement has been peace and stability. Zambia remains one of Africa’s most peaceful nations. Investors have returned, and international confidence in Zambia’s governance has grown. Our neighbors look to us as a model of stability in a world shaken by political unrest.





By contrast, the opposition has nothing to offer but division and reckless statements that risk undermining national unity.





Economic Growth and Jobs



Under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia’s economy has moved from contraction (-2.7% GDP) to growth of nearly 6%. This turnaround was not accidental but came through bold reforms, debt restructuring, and sound fiscal management.





Mining has seen a revival: Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Mopani Copper Mines, and Luanshya Shaft 28 have been restored, while Mimbula Mine now employs over 3,000 workers. Across the country, tens of thousands of jobs have been brought back to life.





Meanwhile, the opposition that presided over economic collapse has no credible plan. They criticize reforms yet cannot point to how they would fix the very problems they created.





Education and Empowerment



The New Dawn government has prioritized education as the gateway to equality and opportunity. The implementation of free education has returned more than 2.5 million children to classrooms.





Furthermore, the recruitment of 42,000 teachers has ensured that learning is not just free but also of higher quality. The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been expanded from K1.6 million to K36.1 million, empowering local communities to build schools, maternity wings, bridges, and roads.





While the opposition questions these investments, they forget that under their rule, many children dropped out of school due to unaffordable fees. Today, every child has hope.





Healthcare and Human Security



Over 18,000 health workers have been recruited, while new hospitals, clinics, and maternity wings have been built across provinces. Through Exercise Blue Lugwasho, President Hichilema has deployed the Zambia Defence Force and Flying Doctor Service to take healthcare directly to remote communities.





Where the opposition failed to invest in health, President Hichilema has shown that protecting life is a national duty.





Agriculture and Food Security



The New Dawn government has revived the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) and facilitated private investment through United Capital Fertilizer, ensuring that Zambia now produces over 300,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer annually.





This not only secures food for citizens but positions Zambia to feed the region. Unlike the opposition who allowed agriculture to collapse, President Hichilema has transformed it into a driver of national development.





Infrastructure Development



From the Chipata-Lundazi road to the surfacing of Monze-Niko Road and major projects in rural constituencies funded by CDF, infrastructure is being modernized at a scale not seen in years.



Where previous governments delayed or abandoned projects, President Hichilema has insisted that every province, town, and rural community benefits from development.





Democratic Freedoms and Media



Unlike the dark days of media suppression, Zambia under the New Dawn administration enjoys freedom of expression and press. No media house has been closed; instead, journalists have been empowered and recruited into government service.





The opposition, who once thrived on silencing critics, now cannot stand the reality of true democracy and resort to spreading propaganda.





Energy and Innovation



Zambia is moving towards energy security with new solar projects such as the commissioned Chisamba Solar Plant. Net metering has been introduced, opening space for independent power producers and reducing dependency on imports.





The opposition spreads lies, suggesting the government benefits from power exports. The truth is that President Hichilema has been clear: he will never punish Zambians. Energy exports are managed responsibly, while citizens’ needs remain a priority.





Opposition Failures vs. Presidential Standards



The opposition has become an echo chamber of negativity. They attack but never offer solutions. They criticize reforms but present no alternatives. They speak of problems but never acknowledge progress.





President Hichilema, on the other hand, works tirelessly day and night to rebuild the nation brick by brick. His leadership has restored hope to families, dignity to workers, and pride to Zambia on the international stage.





A Citizen’s Confidence



As a citizen, I am proud of the hard work and sacrifice President Hichilema has shown over the past four years. His standards are too high for the opposition to match because they are built on results, not noise.





Zambia is on a path of transformation, and the evidence is all around us peace, jobs, free education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and restored investor confidence. The New Dawn government has raised the bar, and history will remember this presidency as one that put Zambia first.



