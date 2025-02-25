PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAPPY WITH EGYPT’S AGRICULTURE RESILIENCE PROGRAMS AS THE TWO NATIONS AGREE TO WORK TOGETHER IN THE AGRICULTURE AND AQUACULTURE SECTORS



February 24th, 2025



CAIRO, EGYPT – Egypt and Zambia have agreed to enhance and strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture development and trade exchange in accordance with the applicable legal framework



According to a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Presidential Palace in Egypt today, the parties have agreed to collaborate in the area of Information sharing and exchange visits in sustainable agriculture practices as well as Cooperation in agricultural research and rural development;





The two countries have further agreed to enhance the usage of modern agricultural mechanization and water management as well as the development of irrigation systems.





The signing which was signed by Livestock and fisheries minister Peter Kapala on behalf of the Zambian government and witnessed by President Hakainde Hichilema and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah El – Sis also agreed to strengthen the two nations collaborations in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary issues.





The MoU was necessitated by the Parties’ desire to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of plant quarantine and phytosanitary through the development of scientific, technical, economic and trade.





On pest infestation, Zambia and Egypt desire to cooperate in order to curb pest infestation and its spread to protect plant production while establishing a framework for enhancing cooperation in the development of aquaculture and fisheries.





The Parties are convinced that cooperation in the field of aquaculture and fisheries will lead to common benefits and economic development for both countries and enhance the welfare and prosperity of their peoples and strengthen relations between the two Parties.





The two countries that are both members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have agreed to enhance cooperation in the various fields of aquaculture and fisheries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.





The agreement will deal with the development and sustainable management of aquaculture and capture fisheries, cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture research,capacity building, training and exchange of experts;





The two nations further seek to promote trade in fish and fishery products; and study on the establishment of a fish farm, hatchery and a training center.



(C) THE FALCON