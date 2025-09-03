PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HOST UNZA STUDENTS



He writes…… ✍️



THANK YOU BA MONK NABA MOMA



We were privileged this afternoon at State House to host thousands of University of Zambia (UNZA) students from both the Great East Road and Ridgeway campuses who came to unveil to us their newly elected students’ leadership for the 2025/2026 academic year.





We reiterated our headline message that this Government values education as it is the best investment, equaliser and inheritance.





Aside the imperative of free education, this Government is actively working to improve accommodation issues, sanitation and also increasing the number of recipients for loans for higher education.





We will not relent on our investment drive into the education sector as we believe that having an educated and skilled population is the guaranteed pathway to economic and social development.





Thank you ba Monk naba Moma for the visit.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia