PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HOSTS THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF NAMIBIA NETUMBO NANDI-NDAITWAH



We were honoured to host Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, for warm and fruitful bilateral talks at State House in Lusaka today.





President Ndaitwah is no stranger to Lusaka, having lived here during Namibia’s liberation struggle making her visit both historic and deeply symbolic.





Amid shifting global geopolitics, our continent must urgently scale up intra-African trade and investment. This requires robust investment in jointly owned infrastructure.





Namibia fully aligns with this realization and Zambia’s vision of a land-linked economy, notably through the Walvis Bay–Ndola–Lubumbashi Development Corridor, which is key to enhancing regional trade and access to the Atlantic Ocean.





Namibia remains one of Zambia’s most strategic partners, with both countries bound by deep social, economic, and historical ties.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.