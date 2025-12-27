PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in the league of World Super Powerful Presidents





HH Named Among World Leaders of 2025



By Joy Nyambe



President Hakainde Hichilema has been named among The Telegraph’s World Leaders of 2025, in recognition of his efforts to steer Zambia towards economic recovery and stability.





According to The Telegraph, judges on the awards panel observed that President Hichilema has led a remarkable turnaround, transforming Zambia from what was once described as an economic basket case into a model of reform and discipline.





In his four years in office, President Hichilema has demonstrated economic probity and fiscal discipline, while skilfully navigating complex geopolitical relations between Eastern and Western partners.





The publication recalls that in November 2020, Zambia became the first African nation to default on debt repayments during the pandemic. Although recovery began, the economy was later hit by severe drought linked to El Niño, affecting agriculture and hydroelectric power generation.





Despite these challenges, Zambia is now close to completing a drawn-out debt revamp, sharply cutting repayments and giving government breathing space.





Economic growth is projected at 5.8% in 2025 and 6.4% in 2026, while the mining industry is tipped to record historic production and revenue levels.





The Telegraph further notes that President Hichilema has restored investor confidence, instituted fiscal prudence, reformed key institutions, revitalised the mining sector, and stabilised the economy.