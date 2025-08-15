PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA LEADERSHIP TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA POSITIVELY, THE OPPOSITION HAVE NOTHING TO OPPOSE APART FROM JUST INSULTING – SUSAN TEMBO





Zambia is transforming under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership through people-centered, long-term policies. From the start, he has encouraged young people to shift their mindset, moving away from reliance on handouts toward self-reliance, hard work and innovation. Across our towns and markets, the change is evident. The number of young people asking for coins has reduced, as many are now earning through entrepreneurship, cleaning shoes, washing cars, and helping shop owners.





The administration has made significant strides in agriculture, with a recent bumper harvest being a notable achievement. Districts like Kalomo have recorded the highest maize output nationally, demonstrating the effectiveness of agricultural reforms and input support programs. This progress is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Zambians.





In education, the introduction of free education has seen over two million children going back to school which has significantly increased enrollment rates and improved access to quality education. This initiative is equipping our youth with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills to shape their own futures. Free education and skills development programs are empowering young people to take charge of their lives.





The government has also invested in critical infrastructure development, including the construction of roads such as the Batoka-Maamba Road Chipata-Chadiza road, Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway. These projects aim to improve national connectivity and facilitate economic growth. Furthermore, progress on solar energy expansion is underway, with expectations of multiple solar power stations being commissioned by December 2025, and rehabilitation of existing hydro infrastructure to strengthen energy security.





Youth empowerment is another key focus area, with the provision of grants, scholarships and skills training programs in various trades. These initiatives promote job creation and entrepreneurship, enabling young people to contribute to the economy. Additionally, ongoing construction and upgrading of health facilities, recruitment of health workers and investments in maternal and child health are improving healthcare services.





These structural reforms are designed to create lasting benefits, nurture a generation of independent, empowered, and innovative Zambians, and leave a legacy that will stand the test of time in Zambian history. President Hichilema is committed to empowering Zambians, not controlling them, his administration’s focus on people-centered policies is yielding positive results.



Susan Tembo

National Youth Trustee – UPND