Appointments



President Hakainde Hichilema Makes New Appointments





Newly appointed Officials;



1.Zambia’s ambassador designate to Ethiopia Albert Mudenda Muchanga-Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (Federal Former Ambassador to Ethiopia, former Commissioner for Trade and Industry in the eight-member African Union Commission.)





2. Prof. Gerry Nkoombo Muka, UAE (former academic from Murray University, USA and current Deputy Counsel General, UAE).





3. Ms Grace Mutembo, High Commissioner designate South Africa (Eng. Grace Mutembo was recently removed as former CEO of Zambia’s Road Development Agency (RDA)





4. Abdon Liston Mawere-Russian Federal (Abdon Listone Mawere former Commissioner for Refugees in the Ministry of Home Affairs and former Executive Director -Lusaka Province, Special Division).





5. Eugene Moonga-Director Policy Implementation, Monitoring and Coordination Policy Analsysis Cabinet Office.





6. Muyambango Nkwemu- Policy Analyst, Cabinet Office.