PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS LATE MATHEWS NGOSA



President Hakainde Hichilema and the First Lady Mrs Mutinta Hichilema have sent a message of condolences to the Ngosa family on the demise of Matthew Ngosa who died yesterday, Thursday, 1 August, 2024.



ZANIS reports that Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana delivered the message on behalf of the first family to the widow and the mother to the deceased.



Mr Kawana told journalists that President Hichilema and the First Lady were saddened with the death of the late Matthew Ngosa.



He said the President and the First Lady are mourning with the family and the Zambian people.



Mr Kawana described the late Ngosa as a warrior who battled with liver cancer.



He disclosed that late Ngosa fought hard against cancer adding that he had even procured air tickets to go to India for treatment.



Mr Kawana said the deceased never wanted people to know that he was battling cancer as he did not want to attract sympathy from the public.



The Permanent Secretary said people living with various conditions draw a lot of strength from the late Mr Ngosa.



He said despite the affliction that Mr Ngosa was going through he managed to live a fulfilled life.



And commenting on his music career, Mr Kawana said his gospel music touched many lives.



He employed young gospel artists to use their talent to build national unity.



Meanwhile, former Vice President Nevers Mumba has described the death of Mr Ngosa as a great loss to the nation.



Dr Mumba said the late Mr Ngosa managed his gospel talent by practicing what he preached through music.



And the Ngosa family have thanked the first family for sending a message of condolence to the bereaved family.



Hezron Ngosa, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the Ngosa family was humbled with the President’s gesture.



Mr Ngosa said his brother touched many lives with his gospel music as evidenced from the message of condolences coming from the first family.



Mr Ngosa’s death was announced by his Elder brother Pastor Boyd Ngosa on his official Facebook page.