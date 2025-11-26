PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST END DIVISIVE POLITICS AND RESPECT CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER – Given Lubinda

Press Statement for Immediate Release



PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST END DIVISIVE POLITICS AND RESPECT CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER





Tue. 25th Nov. 2025



The Patriotic Front wishes to express its deep concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued propagation of divisive rhetoric, including insinuations that Zambians harbor dislike for him based on his place of birth. Such statements are not only misleading but undermine the unity and cohesion that have long defined our nation.





Mr. President, it is imperative that you pause and undertake sincere self-reflection, especially regarding your pattern of appointments to positions of authority. It is clear that your governance continues to be driven by an unhealthy fixation with the Patriotic Front, resulting in decisions that further polarize the country. This conduct is unbecoming of a national leader and has become increasingly unacceptable.





Zambia has always been a united and indivisible nation, home to 73 recognized ethnic groups, each valued equally under the timeless motto One Zambia, One Nation. This unity must be protected, not eroded through careless and divisive leadership.





Your suggestion that Zambians refrained from street protests because of your presence in State House is false and condescending. Our people upheld peace because Zambia is a democracy anchored on the rule of law, not because of fear, intimidation, or favour from the Presidency. However, under your administration, the quality of governance has significantly deteriorated, and the country is steadily regressing.





The Constitutional Court, in the landmark case of Munir Zulu and Célestin Mukandila v. The Attorney General, declared Bill No. 7 unconstitutional. The Court further guided the nation on how constitutional amendment processes must be initiated through inclusive consultation with the Zambian people via a committee of experts, not a partisan committee of cadres hand-picked to rubber-stamp illegal intentions.





Neither the Oasis Forum nor the citizens of this country will be intimidated by your empty threats. Zambia remains a constitutional democracy, and the rights of its people are inalienable, fully protected by the Constitution.





Your attempt to force through unconstitutional amendments has already been rejected by the majority of Zambians because the process you have adopted is irregular, unlawful, and contrary to both the judgment of the Constitutional Court and the spirit of our Constitution.





The demands of the Oasis Forum reflect the demands of the Zambian people and they must be respected. All Zambians are calling for one thing: that the right procedure be followed. The correct course of action is straightforward, withdraw Bill No. 7 and restart the process using proper legal and constitutional mechanisms.





Zambia belongs to all of us, and patriotism must override narrow partisan interests. We therefore call upon all citizens not to be intimidated by President Hichilema’s rhetoric, but instead to unite with the Oasis Forum in defending our democracy, our Constitution, and our national values.



Honourable Given Lubinda

Acting President, Patriotic Front