President Hakainde Hichilema Must Know That Lies Are Not Sustainable- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

President Hakainde Hichilema Must Know That Lies Are Not Sustainable



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Lies are like pregnancy—at first, they can be hidden, but as time passes, the truth becomes impossible to conceal. A young woman who is one month pregnant may try to deny it when asked, but by the fourth or fifth month, the evidence will be clear for all to see. In the same way, President Hakainde Hichilema can continue to spin lies to cover up his failures, but eventually, the truth will expose him.



While on his state visit to the nation of Egypt, President Hichilema made a bold and misleading claim—that he has managed to open mines that six presidents before him failed to. He made it seem as though his intervention was the deciding factor when, in reality, the reopening of these mines had nothing to do with his leadership but rather with the conclusion of legal battles that began years before he took office.





The Kalengwa Mine Deception



One glaring example is Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District. President Hichilema has boasted that he personally facilitated its reopening. But the truth is far from his claims:



The mine has been the subject of court battles since 2007.





The case finally concluded at the Supreme Court, meaning the legal process—not Hichilema—brought the matter to a close.



The mine was previously an asset of the state, and its reopening was a natural legal outcome, not a political victory.





Yet, instead of telling Zambians and the international community the truth, Hichilema is exaggerating his role, taking credit where none is due, and misleading the public into believing that he is the one who solved the issue.





The Lies Surrounding Luanshya Mines



A similar pattern of deception can be seen with Luanshya Mines. President Hichilema conveniently ignores his own involvement in keeping the mine closed for years.



His firm, Grant Thornton, played a role in the sale of the mine, and the process that followed resulted in a prolonged closure.





The current Deputy Chief Justice, Michael Musonda, SC, was also involved in legal negotiations over the sale of the mine’s assets.



Despite his past involvement, Hichilema now acts as though he is the savior of Luanshya Mines when, in fact, he was part of the reason it remained closed.





This pattern of manipulating facts and twisting history is dangerous. It creates a false narrative where the government claims victories that it never won, while the real issues remain unsolved.





Why Does President Hichilema Lie?



The real question is: Why does he feel the need to lie? The answer is simple—his government is failing, and he needs distractions.



The economy is in crisis—food prices, fuel costs, and electricity tariffs are crippling ordinary Zambians.





Unemployment is skyrocketing—young people, promised jobs, are now drowning in hopelessness.



Zambia’s debt crisis remains unresolved—and deals with foreign interests raise fears of neocolonial control.





With so many failures mounting, Hichilema has chosen to cover them up with lies. But just like a pregnancy, the truth cannot be hidden forever.



The Truth Will Catch Up With Him



History has shown that leaders who rely on deception are eventually exposed. The longer Hichilema continues to lie, the greater the backlash will be when Zambians finally see through his tricks.





He must remember:



Lies do not change reality.



Propaganda does not solve economic problems.



False promises do not put food on people’s tables.





If Hakainde Hichilema truly wants to lead Zambia toward progress, he must abandon deception and start facing the truth. Otherwise, his presidency will be remembered not for achievements but for dishonesty, betrayal, and the suffering he inflicted on the people who once trusted him.