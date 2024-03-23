PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA OFFIALLY OPENS SADC DOUBLE TROIKA SUMMIT IN LUSAKA

March 23rd, 2024

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has today officially opened the Extraordinary Organ TROIKA plus SADC Double TROIKA Summit in Lusaka with a call to finding a lasting solution to conflicts in the Eastern part of Congo DR and Northern Mozambique.

The ongoing Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus SADC Troika, SAMIMDRC Troops Contributing Countries, SAMIM Personnel Contributing Countries, the DRC and the Republic of Mozambique is anchored on peace, security and stability in regions around Northern Mozambique and the Eastern DRC.

President Hichilema underscored the value and importance attached to matter of peace and security around the region by SADC member Heads of State and Government in their respective countries, the region, Africa and globally.

He says the Summit is convened to consider the security and humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado in Northern Mozambique and Eastern DRC.

Mr. Hichilema called on the delegates to work towards addressing the challenges that have been exacerbated by a spike in instability in the two regions of the affected countries which has ramifications on the whole of the SADC region.

This year’s Double TROIKA Summit is building on the Troika Summit which was held in Namibia 2023 where a decision to deploy a SADC mission to Congo DR and Mozambique was made at the time when late Namibian President was Chairperson.

President Hichilema noted that the presence of the mission in Cabo Delgado and Eastern DRC is a testament of the continued commitment of SADC to ensure peace and stability in the region, continent and the world.

“We in SADC envisons a region that will provide the ultimate stable environment which is important for our socio-economic development agenda.

Without peace it is almost impossible to deliver development because resources will be taken away in the fight to stabilize our Countries” Explains Mr Hichilema.

The SADC Chairperson for Defence and Security acknowledged the need for the region to continue spearheading efforts towards resource mobilisation while continuously engaging with other international boards such as the UN system and the Africa Union.

He called for the support of the regional bodies such as the East African community Northern Africa and elsewhere.

“Our challenges are intertwined they are interdependent, it doesn’t matter where the cause is coming from, they affect all of us. We have a collectiveresponsibilityto look out for each other, our region and our continent”

Below are Heads of State and Government attending the EXTRAORDINARY SUMMIT OF THE ORGAN TROIKA PLUS

1. His Excellency Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

President of the Republic of Angola

2. Hon. Mr. Kagiso Mmusi

Minister of Defence and State Security the Republic of Botswana

3. His Excellency Mr. Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo

4. Rt. Hon. Samuel Matekane

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho

5. His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

President of the Republic of Malawi

6. His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

President of the Republic of Mozambique

7. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Vice President of the Republic of Namibia

8. Hon. Ms. Khumbuzo Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security, Republic of South Africa

9. Mr. Philip Isdor Mpango

Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania

10. His Excellency Dr. Emmerson D. Mnangagwa

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe