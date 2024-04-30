PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA THANKS NAKONDE RESIDENTS

President Hichilema writes…

Thank you, people of Nakonde for allowing us to serve you.

You braved it all in 2021 to usher us into office. Your vote is what has brought about free education, increased CDF, meal allowances, and bursaries for our university students.

With debt restructuring deal behind us now, we are determined to deliver development throughout the country.

Dear Lord, give us wisdom and strength to deliver even more for our people.

This formed part of our message as we addressed thousands of Nakonde residents today and we have since left for Lusaka.

Twataizya! Twasalifya!

Lukundo!

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.