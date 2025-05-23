“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: THE ZAMBIA WE WANT, A GOVERNMENT THAT DELIVERS”
By Timmy
Folks, let me tell you, President Hakainde Hichilema is a winner, a big league winner! Despite all the fake news and doubters, he’s delivered big time for Zambia. Here are the top achievements of his remarkable government:
🔴Economic Revival
✅Increased Investor Confidence: Attracted new investors, boosting economic growth
✅Reopening of Closed Mines and New Mines: Revitalized mining sector, creating jobs and opportunities
✅Reopening of Mulungushi Textile: Revived a vital industry, boosting economic growth
✅Ndola Dual Carriageway: Investing in infrastructure for economic growth
✅ $1.3 Billion for Health Sector: Secured funding for healthcare, improving lives
🔴Education and Social Welfare
✅Free Education: Providing quality education for all, no matter the background
✅Meal Allowances to Students: Supporting students with meal allowances
✅School Feeding Programs Reintroduced and Expanded: Improving learning outcomes and supporting students
🔴Agriculture and Food Security
✅Empowering Farmers with Tractors and Irrigation Equipment: Boosting agricultural productivity
✅Increased CEEC Funding: Empowering Zambians through economic empowerment programs
🔴Healthcare
✅Procurement of Ambulances: Improving emergency medical services
✅Employment of Doctors, Nurses, and Other Healthcare Professionals: Strengthening the healthcare system
🔴Governance and Transparency
✅No Panga and Cadreism: Promoting merit-based appointments
✅Intensified Fight against Corruption: Recovering stolen assets and promoting accountability
✅Recovery of Millions of Dollars and Assets Stolen by the Corrupt: Bringing corrupt officials to justice
✅Security and Law Enforcement
✅Recruitment in ZNS, ZAF, ARMY, ZP, ZCS, ZAWA without Discrimination: Promoting inclusivity in security forces
✅Procurement of Vehicles for the Police: Enhancing law enforcement capabilities
✅Procurement of Beds, Mattresses, and Blankets for Prisoners: Improving prison conditions
🔴Social Protection
✅Increased Social Funds to Poor Households and the Elderly: Supporting vulnerable populations
✅Cash for Work Programs: Providing temporary employment opportunities
✅Construction of Modern Markets and Houses for Chiefs: Investing in community development
🔴Other Notable Achievements
✅Promotion of One Zambia, One Nation, One People: Fostering unity and inclusivity
✅Freedom of Speech: Protecting citizens’ rights to express themselves freely
✅CDF Taking Development to Every Part of Zambia: Bringing development to every corner of Zambia
✅IMF Bailout: Securing financial support to stabilize the economy
✅Construction of All-Weather Friendly Solar Power Stations: Ending load shedding and ensuring stable energy supply
The list goes on and on, folks. President Hichilema’s achievements are a testament to his commitment to Zambia’s development. Let’s give him the recognition he deserves!
WAGON MEDIA