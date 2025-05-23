“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: THE ZAMBIA WE WANT, A GOVERNMENT THAT DELIVERS”



By Timmy



Folks, let me tell you, President Hakainde Hichilema is a winner, a big league winner! Despite all the fake news and doubters, he’s delivered big time for Zambia. Here are the top achievements of his remarkable government:





🔴Economic Revival



✅Increased Investor Confidence: Attracted new investors, boosting economic growth

✅Reopening of Closed Mines and New Mines: Revitalized mining sector, creating jobs and opportunities

✅Reopening of Mulungushi Textile: Revived a vital industry, boosting economic growth

✅Ndola Dual Carriageway: Investing in infrastructure for economic growth

✅ $1.3 Billion for Health Sector: Secured funding for healthcare, improving lives





🔴Education and Social Welfare



✅Free Education: Providing quality education for all, no matter the background

✅Meal Allowances to Students: Supporting students with meal allowances

✅School Feeding Programs Reintroduced and Expanded: Improving learning outcomes and supporting students





🔴Agriculture and Food Security



✅Empowering Farmers with Tractors and Irrigation Equipment: Boosting agricultural productivity

✅Increased CEEC Funding: Empowering Zambians through economic empowerment programs





🔴Healthcare



✅Procurement of Ambulances: Improving emergency medical services

✅Employment of Doctors, Nurses, and Other Healthcare Professionals: Strengthening the healthcare system





🔴Governance and Transparency



✅No Panga and Cadreism: Promoting merit-based appointments

✅Intensified Fight against Corruption: Recovering stolen assets and promoting accountability

✅Recovery of Millions of Dollars and Assets Stolen by the Corrupt: Bringing corrupt officials to justice





✅Security and Law Enforcement



✅Recruitment in ZNS, ZAF, ARMY, ZP, ZCS, ZAWA without Discrimination: Promoting inclusivity in security forces

✅Procurement of Vehicles for the Police: Enhancing law enforcement capabilities

✅Procurement of Beds, Mattresses, and Blankets for Prisoners: Improving prison conditions





🔴Social Protection



✅Increased Social Funds to Poor Households and the Elderly: Supporting vulnerable populations

✅Cash for Work Programs: Providing temporary employment opportunities

✅Construction of Modern Markets and Houses for Chiefs: Investing in community development





🔴Other Notable Achievements



✅Promotion of One Zambia, One Nation, One People: Fostering unity and inclusivity

✅Freedom of Speech: Protecting citizens’ rights to express themselves freely

✅CDF Taking Development to Every Part of Zambia: Bringing development to every corner of Zambia

✅IMF Bailout: Securing financial support to stabilize the economy

✅Construction of All-Weather Friendly Solar Power Stations: Ending load shedding and ensuring stable energy supply





The list goes on and on, folks. President Hichilema’s achievements are a testament to his commitment to Zambia’s development. Let’s give him the recognition he deserves!



