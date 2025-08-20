PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO LAUNCH MUTANDA-KASEMPA-KAOMA ROAD.





President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, will next month be in North Western Province to launch the Mutanda-Kasempa-Kaoma Road.





The road project aims to improve connectivity enhancing transportation of goods and services and contributing to economic productivity in the province.





The project will also connect North-Western and Western Provinces, facilitating trade and regional integration.





The President has underscored his commitment to the construction of quality roads to improve connectivity and foster economic development within the province.





President Hichilema said this when he launched the S3 Expansion Project at Kansashi Mine Plc today.



WAGON MEDIA TEAM