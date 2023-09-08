PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE STATE VISIT TO THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, accompanied by First Lady Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, will undertake a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China from 10th to 16th September, 2023, at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

The President’s visit is significant as it is aimed at reinforcing the excellent long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation between Zambia and China. It will build on the previously held key discussions between the two leaders, with the recent engagement having occurred during the China – Africa Roundtable on the margins of the BRICS Summit in South Africa. This visit will also create an opportunity for various Zambian sectors to meet with their Chinese counterparts and deepen cooperation in trade and investment.

During the visit, President Hichilema will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping premised on areas of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels, including Chinese investments in key sectors of the Zambian economy such as energy, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing, among others. As a key highlight of the visit, President Hichilema and President Xi Jinping will oversee the signing of Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in various areas including economic cooperation and investment, which will set the foundation for practical results.

The President is expected to hold meetings with key policy makers including the Chinese Premier, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, and the respective Leaderships of Shenzhen City, Jiangxi Province and Fujian Province.

The programme includes investment and tourism promotion fora in Jiangxi Province and Beijing where captains of industry from Zambia will be in attendance. In addition, President Hichilema will undertake a tour of a poverty reduction village which showcases China’s success in transforming villages into towns and cities with access to all the necessary amenities.

President Hichilema’s visit will provide a platform to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Zambia and China, and create avenues to explore valuable partnerships and investment opportunities for mutual benefit. Through the President’s high level engagements, Zambia is expected to benefit from China’s experience in development and management of economic zones and the transformation of ordinary towns and villages into economically viable cities. Therefore, President Hichilema’s visit to the People’s Republic of China will enhance the all-weather friendship between the two countries and yield tangible results for improved livelihoods of the Zambian people.

President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

8th September, 2023