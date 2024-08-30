PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE WORKING VISIT TO THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA TO ATTEND THE NINTH FORUM ON CHINA-AFRICA COOPERATION SUMMIT



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will undertake a Visit to the People’s Republic of China from 30th August to 7th September, 2024 to attend the Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.



The Summit, held every three years alternately in Africa and China, will be convened from 4th to 6th September, 2024 in Beijing under the theme “Joining Forces to Promote Modernisation and Build a High-level China-Africa Community of a Shared Future.” President Hichilema will join other leaders at the Summit in advancing common growth and mutually beneficial development for the African continent and China.



On 4th September, 2024, President Hichilema will hold a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, furthering the longstanding and excellent bilateral relations between Zambia and China, as the two countries this year commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations. During the meeting, President Hichilema, together with President Xi and President Samia Suhulu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania will witness the signing of the Investment Framework on the revitalisation of TAZARA. The President is later on the same day scheduled to grace the Zambia Power Development Forum at the Power China Headquarters.



President Hichilema will further hold strategic meetings, on the margins of the Summit, with Government officials and investors, which will ultimately yield tangible benefits for Zambia. The programme includes a bilateral meeting with representatives of the China Railway Construction Corporation and China-Non-Ferrous Metals Corporation on 3rd September, 2024 in Beijing.



Zambia and China share longstanding strategic relations based on common values and mutual respect. The two countries cooperate based on the Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership, which was elevated by President Hichilema and President Xi during the State Visit to China in September 2023. This year’s visit by the President is highly significant as it will build on the agreed decisions and allow for the consolidation of Zambia’s ties with China, including unlocking opportunities for investment and joint partnerships in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure and mining. President Hichilema’s international engagements reinforce the Administration’s ongoing efforts of accelerating socio-economic development and creating equitable opportunities for the Zambian people.



President Hichilema is expected to return to Zambia immediately after his engagements.



Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

29th August, 2024