President Hakainde Hichilema, Why the Rush? Amending the Constitution Before 2026 Is a Dangerous Betrayal of the People’s Trust



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In the soul of every true democracy lies its Constitution: a solemn pact born out of struggle, vision, and the collective will of a people determined to shape their own destiny. For Zambia, this document is not just ink on paper; it is the cornerstone of justice, unity, and national identity. It is sacred. Yet today, that very foundation is under attack, not by enemies abroad but by those in power who once promised to protect it.





President Hakainde Hichilema, the man who once rode into office on the back of hope and a commitment to democratic values, is now leading a rushed, secretive, and divisive push to amend our Constitution before the 2026 general elections. The people of Zambia are no longer asking why; they are demanding answers.





A Shameless Betrayal of Promises



When the UPND was in opposition, President Hichilema passionately condemned the manipulation of constitutional reform processes. He insisted that any amendments must be thorough, inclusive, and consensual, with sufficient time, nationwide consultations, and genuine agreement. He promised that no ruling party should ever abuse the Constitution to serve its own interests. That was the promise. That was the hope.





But what has become of those noble ideals?



When the UPND administration introduced the idea of constitutional amendments, it reassured the nation that due process would be followed and that the process would be limited strictly to “non-contentious” issues. But now, the mask has slipped. The proposed changes are deeply contentious. They alter the very structure of governance, threaten the balance of power, and undermine the pillars of democracy itself. Worse still, the promised process of thoroughness, inclusivity, and consensus, with adequate time and genuine consultation, is not being followed.





Public hearings have been minimal and rushed. Key stakeholders, including the Law Association of Zambia, the Council of Churches in Zambia, and numerous civil society groups, have raised red flags about the lack of transparency, the narrow timelines, and the absence of a national referendum on critical issues. Is this the open, democratic process Zambians were promised?





We Are Not Fooled



Zambians are watching, and we are not blind. We see through the carefully worded statements, the empty reassurances, and the manufactured urgency. If these amendments were truly harmless, why is there such a loud national outcry? Why are civil society organizations, church bodies, legal experts, and ordinary citizens united in concern?





The truth is simple and chilling. What is being disguised as reform is nothing more than political engineering, crafted not to improve governance but to strengthen partisan control ahead of 2026.





A Dark Echo from Our Past



This is not the first time Zambia has walked this dangerous path. We remember how President Frederick Chiluba, Zambia’s second Republican President, shamelessly amended the Constitution in 1996 to disqualify Dr. Kenneth Kaunda from contesting the presidency. The amendment introduced a clause that required both parents of a presidential candidate to be Zambian by birth. This targeted provision was aimed squarely at Dr. Kaunda, whose father was Malawian, thereby excluding him from the electoral process. It was a blatant act of political exclusion wrapped in legal language.





That moment marked a dark chapter in our democracy, where power was prioritized over principle and manipulation replaced merit.



Is history repeating itself under a different name? Is President Hichilema walking that same discredited road?





Zambia’s Constitution must never be used as a personal or partisan weapon. When constitutional change is driven by fear of political defeat rather than by the national good, it becomes nothing but a betrayal of the people’s trust.





The Constitution Is Ours, Not Yours



Let us remind those in power that the Constitution does not belong to the President, to Parliament, or to the ruling party. It belongs to the people of Zambia.





It is not a tool to be wielded for short-term political advantage. It is a legacy document meant to serve generations, not regimes.



Tampering with it for electoral positioning is not just irresponsible. It is retrogressive, dangerous, and a slap in the face of every Zambian who believed in real change.





If the Constitution can be altered on a whim, what protects the rights of the weak from the whims of the powerful? What assurance remains that future elections will be free, fair, and credible?





Whose Interests Are You Serving, Mr. President?



If the overwhelming national consensus says, “Let us wait until after the 2026 elections,” then who benefits from this sudden, frantic rush? Who stands to gain?





It is not the farmer struggling to feed his family in Choma.

It is not the unemployed youth in Ndola desperate for opportunity.

It is not the teacher, overworked and underpaid in Eastern Province, or the nurse at a rural clinic without basic supplies.





The answer is becoming clear. This process serves the political elite, not the people. It is designed to entrench power, weaken checks and balances, and tilt the electoral playing field before Zambians can speak through the ballot.





Zambia Deserves Better



President Hichilema, you once inspired a nation by promising to uphold democracy, not to undermine it. You stood for justice, fairness, and the rule of law. The people believed in you. They voted for you because they believed in your leadership and your promises.





But that belief is hanging by a thread.



If you truly want to leave behind a legacy worth remembering, pause this process. Listen to the people. Respect the will of the nation. Constitutional amendments must never be rushed, especially not in ways that fail to reflect the collective voice of the people or address the real issues facing ordinary Zambians—unemployment, hunger, healthcare, education, and corruption.





Final Words



A Constitution born out of manipulation will always be tainted. A Constitution passed in haste will never stand the test of time. And a Constitution forced on the people will never earn their respect.



President Hichilema, you were trusted. Do not squander that trust for political gain.



Stop the rush. Respect democracy. Honour the people.



Let the Constitution reflect the spirit of Zambia, not the ambitions of a few.