PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL NEVER PUNISH CITIZENS OVER POWER EXPORTS





By Timmy – Proud Zambian Citizen



There is a dangerous lie being spread by some opposition voices: that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government are punishing citizens with load shedding because of electricity exports. This could not be further from the truth.





Let us be clear: President Hichilema will never punish the people of Zambia. His leadership has always been about protecting citizens, not exploiting them. The current load management is the result of one undeniable fact our country is experiencing a serious drought.





Why Load Shedding is Happening



Hydropower stations depend on rivers and dams. Right now, water levels are dangerously low. If our hydropower plants were forced to run at full capacity during this dry period, our rivers would be completely depleted. That would be a death trap for our energy sector, leaving Zambia without power even after the rains return.





This is why the government has chosen responsibility over recklessness. Load management is not punishment it is preservation.





The Truth About Power Exports



Another falsehood being pushed is that HH and the UPND are “benefiting” from power exports. This is propaganda. Electricity exports are not for personal or party benefit. They are a long-standing part of Zambia’s economy, regardless of who is in government.





Every administration before UPND has exported electricity. Why? Because exports bring in foreign exchange that helps to stabilise our kwacha, reduce the cost of imports, and support key social sectors like health and education. Zambia cannot afford to shut off this lifeline.





The difference today is that the UPND government has not abused electricity exports for politics. Instead, HH has insisted on transparency and responsibility, making sure citizens come first even while Zambia earns much-needed revenue.





A Government That Means Well



Zambians must understand the situation we are in. The drought has tied our hands, but the government has not abandoned us. On the contrary, President Hichilema is investing in solar plants, battery production, and transformer manufacturing so that our energy future is stronger and less dependent on rainfall.





We should not listen to propaganda that tries to turn citizens against their own government. The reality is simple: HH means well for this country. He is guiding Zambia through a difficult season with honesty and responsibility.





Fellow Zambians: please like, share, and comment so that the truth spreads faster than propaganda.



#HH #UPND #EnergySecurity #DeliveringForThepeople



©️WAGON Media