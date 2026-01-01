PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WILL NOT GET LESS THAN 95% OF THE VOTES IN CHIKANKATA IN THE UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS – SABAO



January 1, 2026



Chikankata Member of Parliament Jaqueline Sabao has assured President Hakainde Hichilema of overwhelming electoral support in the upcoming General Elections, declaring that the Head of State will secure not less than ninety-five percent of the votes in the constituency.





Speaking after a meeting with UPND provincial, constituency and district party officials yesterday, Ms Sabao said the pledge was anchored on visible development delivered through inclusive government policies that have enabled citizens to benefit from the national cake.





The area Member of Parliament cited the Social Cash Transfer, Constituency Development Fund, Cash for Work and the Farmer Input Support Programme as key interventions that have directly improved livelihoods across Chikankata, adding that other government programmes were also being felt at community level.





Ms Sabao explained that the meeting reviewed development progress recorded between 2022 and 2025 and resolved to strengthen mobilisation ahead of the 2026 polls through unity, love and discipline within party structures.





She noted that provincial leaders emphasised the need for the President to return to office next year to consolidate gains already made and to sustain peace, economic recovery and people-centred governance.





The MP said residents of Chikankata remain united behind President Hichilema, whom she described as a national counselor preaching unity, tolerance and development-driven leadership.





Ms Sabao thanked the President for his leadership, wished him and his family God’s blessings, and called on citizens to maintain peace and solidarity as Zambia heads toward the polls.



(C) THE FALCON