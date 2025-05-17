President Hakainde Hichilema will win the 2026 elections- Amos Chanda

Hichilema Headed for 2026 Victory as Opposition Runs on Empty Political Rhetoric!

Amos Chanda says Zambia should expect the incumbent’s re-election – not for his perfection, but because the opposition lacks a compelling, development-based alternative.

By Mpandashalo Mwewa.

Lusaka, May 17 – Former presidential press aide Amos Chanda has weighed in on the 2026 political race, asserting that President Hakainde Hichilema is poised for re-election – not necessarily because of an unblemished record, but because the opposition has failed to articulate a credible alternative anchored in development.

And this has been my debate. Politics should not be a self preservation tool but a vehicle for development. What development alternatives are we hearing from the current opposition?

Speaking on Diamond TV, Chanda questioned who among the opposition ranks could realistically unseat the President, pointing out that criticism alone cannot translate into votes.

“You cannot defeat an incumbent merely by being loud. You must offer a vision that resonates with the people’s hunger for development,” Chanda said, implying that the opposition’s message remains hollow and reactionary.

He also touched on his recent acquittal, denying it was influenced by politics, and used the platform to underscore the importance of issue-based politics rather than personality clashes or conspiracy rhetoric.

Chanda’s remarks signal a broader challenge within Zambia’s political opposition: the struggle to present a unifying, development-driven agenda that can compete with the incumbent’s narrative.

With elections on the horizon, the question isn’t just about President Hichilema’s popularity – it’s about whether the opposition has anything new or transformative to say.

