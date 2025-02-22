President Hakainde Hichilema’s Reactive Leadership: A Disappointing Shuffle That Changes Nothing



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Once again, President Hakainde Hichilema has exposed his leadership for what it truly is: reactive, indecisive, and ultimately ineffective. His latest reshuffle of Provincial Ministers and permanent secretaries comes not as a proactive measure to fix a broken administration, but as a knee-jerk response to mounting public criticism—ironically, from one of his own “advisors,” Laura Miti. She rightly condemned his comfort with incompetence and his glaring failure to take bold leadership actions. Only after being publicly shamed did Hichilema shuffle a few officials. But make no mistake—this was no act of courage or principle. It was a desperate attempt to appease his critics without making any real changes.





The real question remains: Why is President Hichilema so afraid to take decisive action? Why does he shield incompetence instead of eliminating it? His so-called reshuffle is nothing more than a smokescreen, leaving the true architects of Zambia’s failures untouched. If he were serious about cleaning up his administration, the following individuals would have been dismissed without hesitation:





1. Sylvia Masebo – Minister of Health



The scandal surrounding Sylvia Masebo’s handling of medical supplies is a damning indictment of her failure. The discovery of 61 containers of medical supplies hidden at a private residence under her watch is nothing short of criminal negligence. Instead of firing her in disgrace, Hichilema simply transferred her to the Ministry of Lands—a pathetic attempt at damage control. This blatant recycling of incompetence is an insult to Zambians and proof that accountability is dead under Hichilema’s rule.





2. Thabo Kawana & Matembo – Permanent Secretaries



Thabo Kawana and Matembo stand accused of coercing Hon. J.J. Banda into exonerating his alleged abductors—an outrageous abuse of power that should have resulted in their immediate dismissal. Yet, under Hichilema’s spineless leadership, their actions have gone unpunished. This failure to act sends a clear message: corruption and political manipulation will be tolerated as long as they serve the ruling elite.





3. Reuben Mtolo Phiri – Minister of Agriculture



Zambia’s agricultural sector is crumbling under the weight of mismanagement, and the man responsible, Reuben Mtolo Phiri, continues to hold his position despite repeated failures. Food insecurity, poor planning, and incompetence plague the sector, yet Hichilema refuses to act. Why? Because his leadership is based on loyalty, not performance. While millions struggle with rising food prices, Phiri’s continued presence in government exposes the president’s utter disregard for Zambia’s farmers and food security.





4. Paul Kabuswe – Minister of Mines



Zambia is blessed with immense mineral wealth, yet it is being plundered while Hon. Paul Kabuswe idly watches. The mining sector is drowning in corruption, environmental destruction, and mismanagement, yet Hichilema refuses to act. The failure to remove Kabuswe is proof that this government is more interested in protecting shady business deals than securing Zambia’s future.





5. Situmbeko Musokotwane – Minister of Finance



Under Situmbeko Musokotwane’s leadership, Zambia’s economy has spiraled into deeper crisis. Rising debt, skyrocketing inflation, and unemployment have crippled the nation, yet Hichilema insists on keeping Musokotwane in charge of our economic future. The continued economic collapse is proof that this minister has failed—yet, once again, incompetence is rewarded rather than punished.





6. Graphael Musamba – Inspector General of Police



Law enforcement under Graphael Musamba has become synonymous with brutality, inefficiency, and political bias. Police corruption is rampant, justice is selective, and law enforcement serves the ruling elite rather than the people. Hichilema’s failure to address this decay in our police service demonstrates his unwillingness to enforce true justice and accountability.





7. Levy Ngoma – State House Operative



Levy Ngoma has been implicated in the shocking abduction of Hon. J.J. Banda. His continued presence in State House is an outright disgrace and a clear indication that Hichilema prioritizes political loyalty over justice. By shielding him, the president is sending a chilling message: criminal behavior within his inner circle will be tolerated.





8. Clayson Hamasaka – State House Operative



Like Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka is linked to the abduction of Hon. J.J. Banda. His presence in government is a direct slap in the face to every Zambian who believes in justice and transparency. Why is Hichilema protecting individuals involved in criminal activities? The answer is simple—he values control over integrity.





9. Jack Mwiimbu – Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security



Jack Mwiimbu’s tenure as Minister of Home Affairs has been marred by lies, deception, and a failure to protect Zambians. His attempts to mislead the nation on critical security matters expose his untrustworthiness. The worsening state of law enforcement and political violence under his watch prove that he is unfit to serve. Yet, Hichilema keeps him in place—why? Because accountability in this administration is a myth.





HICHILEMA’S FAILED LEADERSHIP: A PRESIDENCY BUILT ON EXCUSES



President Hichilema’s leadership is a masterclass in failure. Instead of taking proactive, bold decisions, he governs by reaction, constantly scrambling to control the damage caused by his own inaction. Instead of cleaning up corruption, he reshuffles the same faces, hoping that cosmetic changes will fool the Zambian people. Instead of prioritizing economic stability, justice, and good governance, he prioritizes his political survival.





The truth is clear: Hichilema is unwilling—or incapable—of making the hard decisions necessary to fix Zambia. His administration is riddled with incompetence, corruption, and failure, yet he refuses to act decisively. This is not the leadership Zambia needs or deserves.





If President Hichilema truly cared about good governance, he would fire the individuals responsible for the nation’s failures instead of protecting them. But his continued reliance on weak, unqualified officials exposes the reality: his presidency is built on excuses, not solutions.





Zambians deserve more than lies, cover-ups, and empty promises. They deserve a leader who values integrity, competence, and accountability. The era of reactive leadership must end. It’s time for Hichilema to show real leadership—or step aside for someone who will.