President Hakainde Hichilema’s Vision Is Patriotic, Clear and Firmly Anchored on Zambia’s Long-Term Recovery



By Magret Mwanza



President Hakainde Hichilema has been a target of relentless distortion, political twisting and deliberate mischaracterisation by individuals who thrive on confusion and negativity.





Yet, the truth remains unchanged. His plan for Zambia is patriotic, deliberate and anchored on long-term national transformation.



What he represents is not tribalism, not victimhood, not fear, but a disciplined commitment to rebuild a nation that was dragged to the brink by years of reckless governance.





Those who spend their time twisting his comments and distorting his intentions must be treated as political opportunists desperate for relevance.



Their aim is simple. They want to weaponise misinformation to score cheap political mileage. But as Zambians, we can see.





We can all see the depth of work currently taking place, the steady hands restructuring our economy, and the clear difference between leadership anchored on personal benefit and leadership anchored on national progress.





The evidence is visible, tangible and measurable. Zambia’s economy, after years of chaos, has been placed on a controlled and disciplined recovery path.



This is not political poetry. It is anchored on real numbers, real reforms and real sacrifices. Under this administration, mining has returned to stability.





Large mining firms have increased their contribution to national earnings, tax revenues have stabilised, and investment confidence has quietly but steadily returned.





It is this renewed stability that has allowed government to fund critical sectors without resorting to reckless borrowing.



At the same time, the New Dawn Government has opened doors that were previously used as private property by select political elites. For years, Zambians watched foreign entities and politically connected cartels dominate mining rights while ordinary citizens were pushed aside.





Today, small-scale and artisan mining licenses are being issued to Zambians at a scale never seen before. This is empowerment in its purest form, not political handouts but genuine access to national wealth.



In the social sector, the achievements speak for themselves. This government has hired tens of thousands of teachers and health workers in record numbers, reversing decades of understaffing that crippled service delivery in rural and peri-urban communities.





No propaganda can erase the fact that thousands of Zambian families now have a stable income because of these recruitment waves. The nation’s health and education systems are fundamentally stronger because the workforce is stronger.



Then there is free education, a reform many thought impossible. Today, families that once struggled with school fees have been given relief and dignity.





And beyond education, the Constituency Development Fund has become a true game changer. For the first time, constituencies across Zambia have the freedom and resources to identify and address their needs independently.



Schools are being built, roads graded, bridges repaired, youth and women business groups funded, and technical skills centres revived. This is decentralisation in action, not as a campaign promise, but as a living policy changing lives daily.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership is not loud, boastful or dramatic. It is quiet, methodical and focused. That is something that unsettles those who prefer politics of noise and confusion.



The real frustration of his critics comes from the fact that this government is fixing what they broke, cleaning what they polluted and exposing what they hid.





Whenever progress becomes undeniable, the enemies of order invent new scandals, twist harmless comments and generate outrage to distract the public.But Zambia has moved on from that politics.



The nation needs a leadership that thinks beyond elections, beyond tribe, beyond petty fights. This is what the New Dawn Government has been doing since day one.





It is not perfection. No government is. But the direction is correct, the intention is patriotic, and the outcomes are beginning to show.



Zambia’s recovery is not accidental. It is deliberate, disciplined and guided by a president who understands what it takes to rebuild a broken system.





Zambians must not allow political distortions to overshadow visible progress. Those who twist the President’s statements do so because they fear that if the truth stands unchallenged, they will have no message left.



What we must protect is not just the President’s image but the national project he is steering. Economic stability, increased jobs, improved social services, empowered citizens and a transparent mining sector that finally benefits its people.





In the end, President Hakainde Hichilema means well for Zambia. His actions prove it. His policies reflect it. And the country’s trajectory confirms it.Those who pretend not to see are not blind.



They are politically invested in chaos. But ordinary Zambians, the beneficiaries of these reforms, know that the truth needs no noise. It only needs to be lived.