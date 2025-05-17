“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE PAYS TRIBUTE TO NATIONAL ICON Dr. MWENE MWINGA: A TRUE LEADER AND MENTOR”





By Timmy



President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government continue to demonstrate their commitment to honoring Zambia’s national heroes. Today, President Hakainde visited the family of the late Dr. Mwene Mwinga to offer condolences and pay tribute to his remarkable legacy.





Dr. Mwinga’s visionary leadership, wisdom, and dedication have left a lasting impact on the nation. President Hakainde’s gesture highlights the importance of cherishing memories with loved ones and drawing inspiration from exceptional individuals.





