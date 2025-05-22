PRESIDENT HAKAINDE ‘S GOVERNMENT PRIORIZEES QUALITY: INDUSTRY MINISTER





By Timmy



The UPND government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, is committed to ensuring quality goods and services. Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga, emphasized the importance of quality production for economic growth.





Mr. Mulenga stressed that compromising quality erodes investor confidence and strains local markets. He praised the Zambia Metrology Agency for promoting quality in sectors like agriculture and energy.





The Minister urged the agency to extend its efforts to the mining sector, ensuring accurate copper quantities. This move will boost transparency and accountability.





