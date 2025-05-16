“PRESIDENT HAKAINDE ‘S VISION FOR EDUCATION SHINES THROUGH: KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY LEADS IN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT”





The UPND government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, continues to invest in the future of Zambia’s youth. A recent inspection by Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima revealed impressive progress at Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe.





Key highlights:



✅ Resumption of stalled staff housing construction (2008)

✅ New 2×4 storey student hostels (1,280 bed spaces)

✅ State-of-the-art medical training equipment



