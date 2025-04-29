PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA’S SUCCESSFUL VISIT TO THE COPPERBELT PROVINCE, A BOOST FOR THE GROWTH OF CITIZENS FIRST

The Copperbelt Province witnessed a major milestone for the growth and consolidation of the Citizens First (CF) Party as President Harry Kalaba undertook a highly successful working visit from Saturday, 26th April to Monday, 28th April 2025.

His visit, packed with strategic engagements, re-energized the party’s structures and inspired confidence among the grassroots and leadership alike.

President Kalaba’s trip was crowned by a momentous occasion on Monday, 28th April — a significant day in Zambia’s history — when he officially welcomed Mr. Misheck Mwewa, the UPND Lufwanyama District Presidential Campaign Coordinator, into the ranks of Citizens First.

The welcoming ceremony was held at St Mary’s Mission Catholic Hall in Kabundya Ward, Lufwanyama District, and marked a major step forward in strengthening CF’s presence and momentum in rural Copperbelt.

Prior to the Lufwanyama event, President Kalaba was in Kitwe on Saturday, where he attended a wedding ceremony for the son of our National Chairlady, Madam Faith Munthali. His presence at this family occasion reflected the party’s spirit of unity and solidarity.

On Sunday, President Kalaba featured live on Radio Chimwemwe, accompanied by Deputy National Chairman John Mulenga and National Mobilization Chairman Henry Chilombo.

During the program, they discussed important national and regional issues affecting the Copperbelt and Zambia at large, further demonstrating CF’s commitment to addressing the real concerns of our citizens.

Earlier in the day, the President attended two church services — first at Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Luanshya and later at Chifubu Parish in Ndola — reaffirming the party’s connection to the spiritual and moral fabric of the nation.

We wish to highly commend all Copperbelt-based Members of the Central Committee and party structures for their unwavering commitment to the revolutionary struggle for a better Zambia.

Your dedication and sacrifice continue to drive the Citizens First vision forward.

The success of this Copperbelt visit is a clear testament that Citizens First is not just growing — it is solidifying its place as the hope of the Zambian people.

John Mulenga

Deputy National Chairman

Citizens First

28/04/2025