President HH Advocates for Unity Ahead of Elections



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the Church to uphold peace, unity, and moral values as Zambia approaches the 2026 General Election. He emphasized that elections should not be a cause for division but an opportunity to enhance national cohesion and democratic principles.





This message was conveyed in a speech delivered on his behalf by Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba during the 24th anniversary celebration of the Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ).

President Hichilema stated that the New Dawn Government regards all churches as a single body of Christ with a collective duty to promote peace, love, and stability across the nation.





He affirmed the government’s openness to constructive dialogue and acknowledged the Church’s vital role in fostering development and social harmony. The President called on the Church to amplify messages of peace, forgiveness, and love in the lead-up to the elections, highlighting these as fundamental biblical principles.





Additionally, he commended the ICOZ for their active involvement in governance issues, including their input on Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7, which he signed into law on December 18, 2025. Meanwhile, ICOZ President Bishop David Masupa encouraged believers to confidently engage in national development and to support the President, noting that leadership and service can present challenges. The President was later honored with a commemorative plaque recognizing his resilience and leadership.