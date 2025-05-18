PRESIDENT HH ARRIVES IN SOURTHERN PROVINCE



Join us in Choma as we welcome our President Hakainde Hichilema as he embarks on a one week working holiday in the province whilst enjoying fresh air at his Choma Ranch.





As part of his itinerary, the President is expected to attend a church service on Sunday, 18th May 2025, at Times of Refreshing International Ministry in Choma District. While at the church, President Hichilema will take time to interact with the Christian community, reaffirming the New Dawn Government’s partnership with the Church in promoting unity, peace, economical stability and moral leadership and national progress.





The general public is invited to attend the Presidential Community Interactive Meeting to be held on Friday, 23rd May 2025, at Independence Stadium in Choma District.





This interactive session will be a platform for direct dialogue between the Head of State and the people. President Hichilema is expected to highlight a wide range of issues, including the strides made in rolling out developmental programs in the Province and the rest of the country. This is also an opportunity for the community to raise their voices and share their aspirations with the highest office in the land.





