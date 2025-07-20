PRESIDENT HH DESERVES RESPECT: A REBUTTAL TO DR. FRED MMEMBE’S ARTICLE



By: Timmy



Dr. Fred Mmembe’s recent article questioning President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership style is a clear attempt to undermine the President’s hard work and dedication to Zambia’s development. As a seasoned leader, President HH has consistently demonstrated his commitment to improving the lives of Zambians.





✅Leadership Qualities: President HH’s background in cattle rearing has instilled in him valuable leadership qualities, including hard work, discipline, and resilience. These traits have served him well in his presidency, enabling him to drive meaningful development initiatives.





✅Free Education: The UPND government, led by President HH, has made significant strides in implementing free education, a promise that has improved access to education for many Zambians. This is a testament to the government’s commitment to its manifesto.





✅Accountability:Unlike some critics, President HH’s administration is transparent about its plans and progress. The government’s focus on development and people-centered policies is evident in its actions.





✅Respectful Leadership:Dr. Mmembe’s article suggests that President HH’s leadership style is somehow inferior due to his “cattle culture.” However, this perspective overlooks the President’s proven track record of effective leadership.





✅ President HH’s leadership is built on hard work, dedication, and a commitment to Zambia’s development. As we look towards 2026, it’s clear that he is the best candidate to lead Zambia forward.





WAGON MEDIA