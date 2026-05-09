PRESIDENT HH INVITED TO AFRICA-FRANCE SUMMIT.



Kenya’s Charge d’Affaires Grace Okara says the Africa-France Summit scheduled for next week aims to strengthen partnerships between Africa and France and unlock opportunities for sustainable development across the continent.





More than 4,000 delegates, including 30 Heads of State, are expected to attend the summit, which is set to become the largest Africa-France Summit ever held.





Ms. Okara says President Hakainde Hichilema, who has been invited to the summit, is expected to address delegates in recognition of his leadership.





She says the President’s participation will help guide discussions towards practical outcomes, particularly in areas linked to Zambia’s development priorities.





Ms. Okara was speaking during a joint press briefing with French Ambassador to Zambia Thomas Rossignol at the Kenyan High Commission in Lusaka yesterday.





And Ambassador Rossignol said holding the summit in English-speaking Africa reflects the growing need for stronger cooperation between Africa, France and Europe in addressing global challenges.





He said issues such as climate change, the effects of war and the pandemic have shown that modern global challenges go beyond national borders and require collective action.





Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly officiate at the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi next week.



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