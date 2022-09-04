President Hakainde Hichilema is a Hypocrite, if he can’t stand the Pressure let him resign and join the Pulpit – Lubinda

Sunday 4th September,2022 [ The Zambian Voice]

Opposition Patriotic Front Acting President Hon Given Lubinda Says If The upnd Government’s intention was to break detained Opposition Patriots For Economic Progress (PEP) Leader Mr Sean Tembo “Balowa iyauma” because Mr Tembo wasn’t broken as he was looking forward to be charged so that he can vindicate himself.

“It is just sad that President Hakainde is Proving to the whole world that neither himself nor his handlers are not capable of taking the role of Leadership , we’re in leadership and we’re Bound to be criticized from time-time.

If Mr Hakainde and his Handlers can’t withstand the heat let him leave the kitchen ! if he can’t stand the pressure of being a politician let him resign and go join people on the pulpit because Maybe those are the ones that are saved from criticism and ridicule.”

Mr Lubinda further said Mr Hichilema was a Hypocrite who normally does the Opposite of what he says and he was ready to be arrested for calling him a Hypocrite. “If people express different views from ours , we must not abuse the law to Arrest them .” He said.

Mr Lubinda was speaking to journalists this afternoon at woodlands police station and was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in the House Hon. Brian Mundubile, Chairman in charge of Information and Publicly Hon Racheal Nakacinda , MCC Kebby Mbewe and Former Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila visited .

And Mpolokoso Member of Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile noted with sadness how the non governmental organizations and civil societies that look into human rights were so quite compared to how vocal they were during the Patriotic Front Regime.

“Your silent is too loud , what is happening to Sean Tembo is a Violation of his rights, it’s not very long ago that we heard human rights commission advising the enforcement agencies not to violate people’s rights by detaining them longer than what is provided by the law ,” Said Mundubile.

Opposition Patriot for Economic Progress Leader Mr Sean Tembo has been detained since Thursday last week without charge on an Alleged Defamation Case in Lusaka.

