President Hichilema is Entrenching Dictatorship

By Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba

In any thriving Democracy the Judiciary is expected to be the last bastion of truth, civility and hope.

It has been defiled.

The Judiciary ought to be the last bastion of hope against tyrany and dictatorship. When all else fails, people run to the Judiciary, alive or dying, to obtain much needed redress.

But this may no longer be so in Zambia! We are in a quick race and detorariation into a fully fledged dictatorship.

Public Service workers are being victimized, transfered or fired on the assertions that they belong to the former Patriotic Front.

Institutions such as ZESCO and ZICTA have also been engaged in a systematic purge.

So the recent changes done by the Judicial Service Commission following a protest by UPND cadres at Lusaka Magistrate Complex and by State House entrenches the growing assertions and fears that President Hakainde Hichilema is engaged in a totalitarian control of all law enforcement agencies and all wings of Government.

Below is the Story;

Judicial Service Commission transfers Lusaka Magistrates out of the City

Lusaka-Tuesday 24th May 2022

Following a protest by ruling Lusaka UPND cadres at the Lusaka Magistrate Complex accusing some magistrates and judges of the Judiciary of being members of the Patriotic Front,the Judicial Service Commission has transferred the following Magistrates;

1.Changa Chitabo (Resident Magistrate).

2. Francis Sato (Resident Magistrate).

3.Betty Malupenga (Resident Magistrate).

4.Jenipher Bwalya (Principal Resident Magistrate).

5.Chinunda Chiwaula.

6. Racheal Sitatachi Mwansa(Ag Class I)

7.Dominic Makalicha (Chief Resident Magistrate).

8.Exilda Nsunge Chanda (Resident Magistrate).

9.Ntandose Sakala-Chabala(Senior Resident Magistrate).

10.Felix Kaoma (Resident Magistrate).

11. Alice Walusiku (Resident Magistrate).

Last week, Hon. Ro and Chitotela, Bowman Lusambo and Milingo Lusaka scored court battle victories that sparked a protest against the Judiciary.

President Hakainde Hichilema joined the angry fray of his cadres with his postings; “Ubuchenjeshi bwa Nkoko, Pungwa tasakamana” and his warning; “the perpetrators of the vice may flaunt short-lived victories, play victim and mock the institutions of law and order. However the long arm of the law and wheel of Justice will surely catch up with them”