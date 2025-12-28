PRESIDENT HH, MAN OF DEEDS – KAPEYA



Dec 28-2025



Shiwang’andu UPND aspiring candidate Robert Kapeya has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema for being listed among the world’s 25 best presidents, describing the recognition as a clear testament to hard work, discipline, and principled leadership.





Mr Kapeya said the global acknowledgment affirms that President Hichilema’s leadership credentials extend beyond Zambia and are now firmly recognised by the international community.





Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UPND Media Team, Mr Kapeya stated that President Hichilema has consistently proven his capacity to lead with vision, integrity, and a firm commitment to national development.





He noted that under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia has experienced sustained peace and security, unprecedented job creation, increased financial empowerment, and notable growth in the production of goods and services.





Mr Kapeya further highlighted Zambia’s economic recovery, appreciation of the Kwacha against major foreign currencies, decisive debt restructuring efforts, and increased citizen participation in improving livelihoods.





He added that the people of Zambia are truly blessed to have President Hichilema as their Republican President, whose leadership ranks among the most impactful of this era.





Mr Kapeya emphasized that the President’s administration has demonstrated fiscal prudence, institutional reform, mining sector revitalisation, and macroeconomic stabilisation.



He also cited President Hichilema’s recent appointment as the interim incoming Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), following his distinguished service as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.



Mr Kapeya has since called on citizens to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema as a leader committed to national renewal, unity, and progress, while urging the President to ignore political noise makers whose criticism has been discredited by both national and global realities.



UPND MEDIA