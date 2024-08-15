PRESIDENT HH MOCKING THE YOUTH WHO VOTED FOR HIM- UKA Youth League

PRESIDENT HH MOCKING THE YOUTH WHO VOTED FOR HIM



….This is not the economy of the champions league the youth voted for, it is serious relegation leading to serious poverty.



The remarks attributed to President HH indicating that,”IF YOU CHOOSE LEADERS ANYHOW YOU WILL END UP WITH HYENAS” is mockery to the people of Zambia.



This is so because the youth that massively voted for him hoped that his leadership will “fix” the major economic problems the youth faced and continues to do in his dispensation.



President Hichilema’s caution has rather come in too late when the youth some in graduating gowns who voted for him have been subjected to the realities of his failed campaign promises.



As United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Youth League, we would like to remind President HH that since his administration came into office;



a) The standard of living is worsening daily, more families struggling to put food on the table.



b) Power outages have crippled most local small and medium businesses.



c) Serious shortages of medicines in health centers.



d) For three farming seasons our local farmers continue receiving farming inputs late if not nothing at all.



e) We will not even talk about fuel and the cost of doing business.



After three years, President Hichilema’s constant solution is blaming his failures on the past government. This is not what the youth voted for, they voted for change not blame games.



Now the Nation is witnessing scandal after scandal UPND buffet, it’s raining scandals at every UPND dawn. Yes the people of Zambia are watching President Hichilema and the ‘parte after parte’ scandals.



We the sober youth would like to remind this UPND government that the same way Zambians voted out UNIP, MMD and now PF is the same way the UPND will go because they have simply failed!



Things are very tough such that if there was any strand of honesty in this government the entire cabinet should have resigned because they have terribly failed to FIX whatever they said they will fix.



Yes Bally it is true come 2026 we will do everything possible to avoid hyenas! Three fingers are pointing right back at you.



Lengwe Chungu

Spokesperson

UKA Youth League