PeP STATEMENT No.88 ISSUED ON MONDAY, 20th DECEMBER 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we are surprised with the disorganized manner in which Government has effected the increase in fuel prices without first reaching a consensus with public service passenger transporters in terms of adjustments to bus fares.

2. It must be noted that diesel prices were increased by about 30 percent while those of petrol went up by more than 20 percent. These are the largest single increments in fuel prices that have ever been effected in the history of Zambia and the region, and are expected to cause economic shocks in various sectors of the economy. Previous increments in fuel prices over the past 20 years have only ranged from 4 percent to 9 percent.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we expected the New Dawn administration to undertake consultations with bus operators before fuel prices were increased so that new bus fares could be implemented on the day following the increase in fuel prices. It is unreasonable for Government to increase fuel prices and then tell bus operators not to increase bus fares pending conclusion of talks between RTSA and the bus operators. It is common knowledge that bus owners operate on very thin margins and it is unreasonable and unsustainable for Government to expect them to subsidize their services, even for a single day.

4. As a result of Government’s failure to facilitate a smooth transition of the fuel price increase, there is now chaos in the passenger transport sector as some bus operators in some parts of the country have hiked fares without the official sanction. In Chinsali for instance, we are told that the increment in local routes is from K10 to K15, which represents 50 percent, and is an undue punishment on the traveling public. This punishment could have been averted had Government announced the new bus fares on the same day of the fuel price increment.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to advise the New Dawn Government in general and President Hakainde Hichilema in particular to desist from having a casual approach to the management of national affairs. Whenever effecting a major policy shift such as a fuel price increase, President Hichilema should pay attention to all the peripheral factors and ensure that they are addressed so as to avert confusion and anarchy such as we are today witnessing in the passenger transport sector. The President should be further reminded that in as much as he might have lieutenants such as Ministers, advisors etcetera, the responsibility to properly manage the affairs of Government falls squarely on his shoulders.

6. As Patriots for Economic Progress we wish to take this opportunity to appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to address the nation and explain to the Zambian people why fuel prices have been increased. We are aware that various Government officials including the Vice President, Minister of Finance, etcetera have sought to offer an explanation on this matter, but the Zambian people would like to hear from the President himself.

It is worth noting that the last time President Hichilema addressed the nation, he was telling Zambians about his trip to the United States of America. Our view is that the Zambian people are more interested in the President’s explanation on the fuel price increments than they were on his trip to the USA, hence the need for the President to address the nation on this critical national matter that is affecting each and every Zambian.

President Hichilema should not develop a habit of only addressing the nation on petty matters of his visits to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C and yet only send his liutenant’s to address the Zambian people on important national matters such as the current fuel increase.

The masses deserve a direct explanation on what has changed for President Hichilema to make a u-turn from the promised reduction in fuel prices to the biggest increase that we have ever seen in the past 20 years. President Hichilema is being a coward by sending his lieutenants to justify the fuel price increments while he himself avoids the topic altogether. The President should be man enough to face his people. We await the President’s address to the nation on this matter of the fuel price increase.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)