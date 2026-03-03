PRESIDENT HH MUST BE CAREFUL WITH ENDORSEMENTS, FOR OTHERS, ITS ABOUT POLITICAL SURVIVAL – NJOBVU





Opposition Democratic Union President, Ackim Njobvu, has cautioned President, Hakainde Hichilema, to be wary of endorsements coming from politicians at ward, mayoral and parliamentary levels.





In recent weeks, President Hichilema has received endorsements from both current members of the Patriotic Front (PF) and some former party officials, who have publicly declared him their preferred presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections.





But speaking in an interview, Mr. Njobvu said that some of those are endorsing the President for selfish reasons, mainly to secure re-adoption on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket, despite failing the Zambian people.





“The President must double-check those endorsing him, most of them are Members of Parliament who have lost popularity and have already been rejected by their electorates,” said Mr. Njobvu.





He warned that President Hichilema should not be excited by the endorsements, describing them as mere political propaganda.





Mr. Njobvu added that genuine endorsements should come from ordinary citizens who are directly experiencing the country’s economic situation, rather than from politicians seeking political survival ahead of the August 13 general elections.



RCV News.