PRESIDENT HH MUST EXPEL BWEENGWA MP FOR SUPPORTING CADERISM



Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Celestin Mukandila, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to expel Bweengwa Member of Parliament, Kasautu Michelo, for publicly declaring that caderism was back in the political space.





Mr. Mukandila has described the statement as one of the contributing factors to the recent political violence witnessed in some parts of the country.



Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s “Chatback” programme in Lusaka today, Mr. Mukandila said it is unfair for the Bweengwa lawmaker to make such pronouncements without any action taken by the President.





“As the President addresses the nation tomorrow on political violence, he must first expel the Bweengwa lawmaker who made these pronouncements,” said Mr. Mukandila.





He further argued that it will be difficult to tackle political violence when perpetrators and sponsors are not held accountable.





Mr. Mukandila has since called for impartiality in handling cases of political violence, adding that the police must not spare anyone based on political affiliation.