PRESIDENT HH OFFICIATES AT ZAMBIA POLICE GRADUATION CEREMONY OF RECRUITS

Today we officiated at the graduation ceremony of 1, 341 officer-recruits at the Zambia Police, Lilayi Training College in Lusaka.

Our message to the graduates was that their job is to protect citizens. Let citizens run to them for protection and not running away from them as assailants. We told them to apply the law fairly without recourse to political affiliation or indeed social status.

Fellow citizens, let’s join hands with the men and women in uniform and curb crime of whatever form. Let’s protect each other without infringing on each other’s rights.

The men and women in uniform have our support and we encourage each one of them to serve the country to the best of their abilities as our ambassadors of change.

Once more, congratulations to the officers who have graduated today.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia