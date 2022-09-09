PRESIDENT HH PARLIAMENT SPEECH.

Statement of intent and plan of action for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

By Miles B.Sampa, MP ( 09.09.2022)

1.0) Introduction

I had to cut my SA Pan African Parliament engagements shorter to come and listen to the President’s speech in Parliament today Friday the 9th of September, 2022. The twice in a year Parliament speeches by incumbent Presidents are vital as they set the tone on policy and priorities of the Government next 6 months or so. Some researches have proved the ‘punches’ in such speeches lead to good actual tangible pro people results while lukewarm speeches lead to zero national pro people actions in consequent months.

2.0) Last Speech

In his last parliament speech some 6 months ago on national values and principles, the President encouraged citizens to ‘Name & Shame’ anyone that was to act corrupt with public resources. Either there is now zero corruption in Zambia, corrupt politicians or technocrats have become sophisticated to ‘undetectable levels ’ or no one in Zambia is brave enough to ‘Name & Shame’ anyone and in which case they become accomplices.

3.0) Tomorrow’s Parliament Speech

I look towards and hope the President will ‘hammer’ the nail on the head for the following topics of huge public importance:

3.1) What’s plan B for cushioning the poor and vulnerable from the rather unavoidable IMF bail out conditions such as increase in ZESCO power, increase in fuel⛽️ prices and reduction in the poor farmers input support systems FISP.

3.2) What measures will be instituted to ensure the K25M CDF allocation touches the ground and felt by the poor and vulnerable in our constituencies. It’s already one year behind schedule this far and not a 1 Ngwee of the K25M thus far has been spent anywhere in Zambia due to protracted processes and bureaucracy by the so called technocrats at Councils and within the Central Government (civil servants).

3.3) Validation of ‘Naming & Shaming’ calls.

All that exhibit or known to be in the bad habit of having ‘ nshima and relish also nshima’ in their bedrooms.

3.4)Mopani Mine.

This mine is like a Cow that has been killed by the owners for months without feeding it proper grass, vitamins and minerals. Pa last instead of milk, blood starts to ooz from the tits. Mopani needs a sustainable capital injection as it’s about near dead failing to produce its budgeted copper to be ‘able to pay its financial obligations when they have fallen due’.

3.5) Konkola Copper Mine (KCM).

This Mine is like a cow up for abuse by all and sundry except the owners. Everyone supposed to help the ‘basimabuku’ (Leader) on getting the cow back to the rightful owners are also busy squeezing ‘nkolo’ (tits) of the cow to first fatten their stomachs.

Noticed a huge delegation of over 20 people led by the disputed Liquidator Ms Celine Nair go to Australia apparently representing KCM at some Indaba or so. Seems the new ‘liquidator’ for KCM is also on milking spree as if to over do the real or perceived wrong places on the former ‘liquidator’ Mr Milingo Lungu.

Even a Lawyer that failed at ZIALE can be able to deduce that KCM is legally still owned by Vedanta PLC and each day the Mine is kept away from its rightful owners, the higher the legal financial liabilities that Zambia will incur from the pending litigation judgements in various international courts namely South Africa, England and the USA.

Other than the illegal liquidators, we also have the likes of my brother Valentine Chitalu and Greg Mills busy pawning KCM on the international ‘salaula’ markets for mines just so they can get a ka ‘somefing’.

Your Excellency HH ‘nimwemwabako’, we look forward to the speech and we are very hopeful that you hammer hard on the above and many other topics of national and public interest.

MBS10.09.2022,1am